Disha Patani Calls Jackie Chan 'Legend', Sends Him Birthday Wishes With Unseen Throwback Pics

Birthdays are all about sharing old memories and making your important people feel special. Speaking of which Bollywood actress Disha Patani took a trip down the memory lane on Friday and shared a bundle of happy throwback pictures with world-famous actor and martial artist Jackie Chan to send him birthday wishes. Disha and Jackie Chan had shared the screen space together for Kung Fu Yoga back in 2017.

While one of the photos featured Jackie Chan flaunting his abs, another showcased the Bollywood diva feeding a horse with her hands along with him. One of the clicks featured Disha and Jackie performing a scene from their movie.

The photos were also accompanied by a little note which read, “Happy b’day to the living LEGEND& taguu #+ there will never be anyone like you you’ve constantly put your life at risk just to entertain us, I’m grateful to have met you and known you as the most beautiful human being!! Keep spreading your love and light and inspiring all of us.”

Back in 2016, in an interview with PTI, Disha Patani had shared working with Jackie was a cultural exchange in its true sense as the latter taught her a Chinese song. “I taught him Hindi and he taught me a famous Chinese song. He sung it. He is a very good singer. I taught him Tu Meri from Bang Bang and the steps also. He danced to it. Because he does action, he has a very good rhythm and is a very good dancer. I think if he comes here you ask him to sing this song," she said.

Calling it a blessing to have worked with the much-loved actor, Disha shared she was totally in awe of Jackie. “He is an inspiration. He is amazing. It wasn’t intimidating but I was in the fan zone. First time I met him I couldn’t believe it was him. When he came and talked to me, I was like ‘Oh my God he spoke to me, he knows my name!’ So I was in that fan zone for may be a week or more," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Project K with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and an upcoming next with superstar Surya.

