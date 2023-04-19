Disha Patani Covers Her Crop Top With Shawl for Photo in Varanasi; Netizens Are ‘Shocked’

Actress Disha Patani is currently shooting for an upcoming project in Varanasi, and her fans are eagerly waiting for its release. The actress has been keeping her fans updated with pictures and videos from the sets, giving them a sneak peek into her shooting experience. Only recently, Disha returned from The Entertainers Tour across the USA where she and other Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy performed.

A picture of hers from what looks like an ashram has gone viral and captured the fancy of netizens. Disha, who has an otherwise distinct style statement, can be seen wearing a pair of black jeans, a crop top with a shawl thrown in. While netizens are loving her this side to the otherwise sexy Disha, many have been trolling her. “She was the talk of the town after Dhoni. I dnt know why she chose the s** symbol image. If she stuck with her guns which she got from Dhoni and build on that she might have been one of the A listers like Kiara now," one user wrote on Reddit. Commenting on her new style, another user wrote, “miracle miracle".

Disha, who is shooting for a project with dancer-choreographer Suresh Mukund, has been exploring Varanasi, a city on the banks of the river Ganges. Disha is having a great time exploring the beautiful, ancient temples, vibrant culture, and food in Kashi. She has been posting pictures and videos of the city’s narrow lanes, colourful ghats, and stunning sunsets.

The actress was papped this morning after she touched down Mumbai post wrapping up her shoot in Varanasi. She wore a black sports bra, black jacket, and black jeans and let her hair loose around her shoulders. Disha will be next seen opposite Suriya in Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva. The film’s announcement has created a huge buzz among fans and movie buffs. The film is rumoured to be a big-budget period warrior epic, with Disha in a power-packed role as the female lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here