Sexy! Disha Patani Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Plunging Bikini, Racy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Disha Patani surely knows how to break the internet, thanks to her bold fashion statements. The Bollywood actress is once again raising the heat on social media with her sexy picture. Disha, who became a household name after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, on Friday dropped a jaw-dropping picture and the netizens have surely gone gaga after seeing it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha Patani shared a picture, only sporting a sizzling combination of brown padded bra and matching undergarments along with cargo jeans. Posing with the sunlight falling on her radiant face, Disha Patani kept her eyes closed and flaunted her toned body in style. Needless to say, Disha Patani exuded elegance and charm. She opted to mention the name of the brand in her caption, along with a black heart emoji.

Take a look:

Soon after she dropped her sexy picture, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. Among them was her bestie Mouni Roy who wrote, “Find me a better face and a body!!!!! Am waiting ♥️." A fan wrote, “September starts with sexy Tabaahi ." Another one commented, “Glamorous shape ." Someone else said, “@dishapatani Gajab Tabahi ❤️." A fan also stated, “Hottiest pic I have ever seen."

Just a couple of days ago, Disha Patani had posted another video that raised the temperature, up a notch. In the clip, she can be seen flaunting her toned body, while sporting a textured Calvin Klein bikini and a white shirt. The Ek Villian actress struck various poses on wet floors as the camera captured all the sensuous expressions aptly. Disha Patani can also be seen splashing water in the stylish montage.

Recently, Disha also announced her debut as a director for her upcoming song ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’. Dropping her first look from the number, the actress wrote, “If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free ‘Kyun Karun Fikar’ Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on 16th August 2023 on @playdmfofficial official YouTube channel.”

In the poster we see Disha looking carefree and enjoying the soothing waves at the beach. She is wearing denim shorts with a turquoise blue top and like always she is looking fabulous.

On the personal front, last month, Disha made headlines, when she was spotted with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. They were rumoured to be dating for a few years before parting ways last year. However, according to the latest reports, Tiger Shroff is currently dating Deesha Dhanuka. Bombay Times reported that Tiger started dating Deesha after he parted ways with Disha Patani.

Disha Patani will be next seen in Yodha opposite Siddharth Malhotra and also has ‘Kanguva’ and Suriya 42 in the pipeline.