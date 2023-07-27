Disha Patani Flaunts Her Insane Abs In This Breathtaking Workout Video; Watch

Disha Patani has once again left her fans in awe with a jaw-dropping workout video that has taken social media by storm. Disha is known for her fitness and enviable physique. She was spotted today doing an intense workout, leaving fitness enthusiasts motivated. The video quickly went viral on social media.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see her practicing kicks. The actress is wearing jogging pants and a top. She roughly tied her hair. As news of the video spread like wildfire across social media platforms, fitness enthusiasts and Disha’s admirers couldn’t contain their excitement. Many took to the comments section to express their admiration. One of the fans wrote, “Whatt a fitness.” Another wrote, “Good One…. She is surely a Police Officer Material. Rethink.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Disha recently made headlines, when she was spotted with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. They were rumoured to be dating for a few years before parting ways last year. They were seen arriving together for this event in Delhi. Tiger’s sister Krishna also accompanied them. Now a video of them from the event has gone viral.

This year when Disha celebrated her birthday, Tiger took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of them against the background of a crowd cheering for them. He wrote, “Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday." He also tagged her and dropped a red heart emoji, while the song O Saathi played in the backdrop. While Tiger and Disha remained silent about the break-up speculations, reports suggested that Tiger had moved on with Akanksha Sharma, with whom he has collaborated on two music videos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Project K with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.