CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Adipurush TrailerVijay Deverakonda BirthdayAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls
Home » Movies » Disha Patani Gets BRUTALLY Trolled for 'Swollen Face' And Drastic Facial Transformation in New Pics
1-MIN READ

Disha Patani Gets BRUTALLY Trolled for 'Swollen Face' And Drastic Facial Transformation in New Pics

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 08:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Disha Patani's drastic facial transformation grabs attention.

Disha Patani's drastic facial transformation grabs attention.

Disha Patani is often subjected to trolling because of her bold fashion sense. But this time, the actress is facing backlash over drastic facial transformation.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani often falls prey to online trolling for her daring fashion sense. It’s a different thing that Disha remains unfazed by all the negativity. And now, the actress is once again being criticised for allegedly undergoing a drastic facial transformation.

Disha on Wednesday took to her Instagram account to share a series of close ups of herself. While her fans loved the Bollywood diva’s stunning photos, a section of the internet pointed out that her face looked “swollen". One user wrote, “It looks like bees stung her face." Another one wrote, “It seems she has just woken up." A third user asked, “You are more beautiful than before how many surgeries you had done on your whole face?"

Her photos also went viral on Reddit where netizens compared her latest photos to her old days from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which marked her debut in Bollywood. A netizen wrote, “Achi khasi shakal ko bigaad diya isne (She ruined her face)." Another one commented, “It’s more of system induced pressure to look conventionally good. Being famous and in constant limelight adds to it."

Reminder: This is what the fame game can do to you. by u/AxonBee in BollyBlindsNGossip
top videos

    On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns. She will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. The project is currently in its production stage. Apart from that, she also has Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, and an untitled Siva film in the pipeline.

    About the Author
    Shrishti Negi
    Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, in...Read More
    Tags:
    1. bollywood
    2. Disha patani
    3. Tiger Shroff
    first published:May 11, 2023, 08:28 IST
    last updated:May 11, 2023, 08:28 IST