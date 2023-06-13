Disha Patani Gets Mobbed By Fans In Dubai On Birthday Eve; Maintains Composure Like A Boss

Disha Patani is a true boss lady who knows how to maintain her composure even when surrounded by a legion of fans. A prime example of this was witnessed in Dubai on the actress’ birthday eve. Disha, who turns 31 today, was attending an event in the city. While exiting the venue, she was mobbed by her fans, who were eager to get a glimpse of her. A video of the incident has also surfaced on the Internet. The Malang star has always been known as a humble person who greets her fans wholeheartedly and this video is proof. Disha is seen moving towards her car from the venue and greeting her fans with a million-dollar smile on her face. Fans surrounding Disha were either greeting her or clicking selfies with her.

On her birthday, Disha Patani also dropped a number of pictures with her family and friends with a sweet caption. She also thanked her fans for all the birthday wishes. “So grateful for this year, thank you so much for all your wishes. I really hope this year fills everyone’s heart with love. I am blessed to have the most beautiful souls in my life, looking forward to more sunsets, happy memories with my loved ones and finding myself,” she wrote. The photo album features Disha’s family, actress Mouni Roy and Krishna Shroff, who is the sister of the Malang actress’ rumoured ex Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani has always enjoyed a massive fan following and has been the favorite of many since her debut film – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story - where she played the character of Priyanka. Her popularity has grown ever since with successful projects like Malang and Baaghi 2.

In her short career, Disha has already worked with one of the most legendary actors worldwide, Jackie Chan. Her last venture was Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham-starrer Ek Villain Returns and she will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Disha has also signed her debut Tamil movie Suriya 42, in which she will star opposite Tamil actor Suriya.