Sexy! Disha Patani Goes Bold In a Pink Gown, Hot Video Leaves Netizens Stunned

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is setting fire on social media once again. This time too, she has left her fans gasping for breath as she made a bold appearance on Friday night at an award show in Mumbai.

In a video from the red carpet of the show that surfaced online, Disha Patani looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed in a bold pink gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline, thigh-high slit and a train at the back. Disha sported pink strapped high heels and opted for minimal accessories to let her outfit grab everyone’s attention.

Soon after a video of Disha Patani surfaced online, fans rushed to the comment section complimenting the actress. “She looks gorgeous," one of the fans wrote. Another user called her ‘mermaid’. Several other users dropped fire emojis too. Check out the video here:

This comes a day after Disha Patani reunited with her Malang co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor as she attended the screening of The Night Manager 2. In the sexy video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo on Instagram, the actress was seen flaunting her bombshell body in a strappy body-hugging top paired with a denim jeans. Disha styled her hair in wavy curls. She also posted a hot selfie in the same outfit on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Disha Patani is all set to grace the big screen with Karan Johar’s upcoming action-thriller film Yodha. In this highly anticipated movie, Disha will be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film will hit theatres in September this year.

Besides this, Disha Patani will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated project, titled Project K. This magnum opus features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan too.