Disha Patani Has OOPS Moment in Sexy Cut Dress, Friend Comes To Her Rescue; Video Goes Viral

Disha Patani had an oops moment when she stepped out in Mumbai on Saturday night. The actress appeared to be out for dinner with a few friends when the paparazzi spotted her. The diva was seen wearing a body-hugging brown cut dress, which gave a good look at her abs and curves. She carried a small matching handbag to go with it and leaving her hair open to complete the look. Just as she was making her way out, a friend noticed that the dress began to reveal more than Disha intended to.

Soon enough, a friend sneaked into the crowd and quickly helped fix her dress. Disha did not let much attention go to the wardrobe mishap and continued to interact with her friends, She headed to her car and left the spot thereafter.

Disha’s outing came shortly after she set Instagram on fire with her latest photoshoot. The Malang actress shared a series of photos from her upcoming campaign with Calvin Klein and they turned up the heat. In the photos, Disha was seen rain-soaked, wearing a red bikini set and a white shirt. Disha was on the floor, her silhouette visible as she arched her back, with her legs folded and hands rested on her hair, creating a pose that exudes a sense of sensuality.

On the work front, Disha Patani is gearing up to star in action-thriller film Yodha, where she will be starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film is set to clash with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. That apart, she is also part of Nag Ashwin’s much-awaited project, Kalki 2898 AD, a grand venture featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan.