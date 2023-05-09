Disha Patani Holds Mouni Roy's Hand as Police Helps Them Wade Through Mob; Watch

Bollywood divas Disha Patani and Mouni Roy encountered an uncomfortable situation after they were mobbed by fans while exiting a restaurant in Mumbai. However, the situation was quickly taken under control with the help of the police. However, a video of them making their way through the crowd has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by Viral Bhayani and it shows Disha and Mouni coming out of the restaurant after attending the birthday bash of Anshul Garg, founder and CEO of Desi Music. Suddenly, the crowd came and started taking selfies with the actress. Both are seen little uncomfortable but it was immediately taken under control. A policeman is seen trying to remove the crowd and making way for them. Disha is also seen holding Mouni’s hand as they walk towards their car.

Disha is seen wearing a chic pink top which she has teamed up with blue denim and Mouni, who arrive with her husband, was looking ravishing in a little black beige dress.

On the work front, Disha has wrapped up a project and shared the details about the same on her social handle. She did not share much information while sharing a picture and only wrote, “And that’s a wrap… can’t wait to share this special one with you all grateful.” The actress will be next seen in Project K starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Yodha which also stars Sidharth Malhotra.

On the other hand, Mouni was last seen in a pivotal role in the 2022 film Brahmastra which also starred Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna. She will next share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.

