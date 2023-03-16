Disha Patani who was a part of The Entertainers Tour took over multiple arenas in the United States with her stunning dance performances. Now, just days after the completion of the live tour, she gave fans a closer look at her red raunchy costume that she chose to wear during one of her dance sequences onstage. In a sizzling video that was shared late Wednesday, Disha Patani flaunted her toned curves in a red bralette which was paired with a mesh skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.

With her midriff on full display, the Bollywood diva strikes a series of poses against the backdrop of Rihanna’s hit track Wild Thoughts. When it came to her makeup and accessories, Disha went all in for sparkles. Meanwhile, curly locks left loose only accentuated her style statement. Check out her latest social media update here:

Within less than a day, the video has amassed over five lakh likes on Instagram, leaving fans enticed by her dazzling style. Fellow actress Mouni Roy, who grew closer to her during the live tour, was among the many to flood Disha’s comment section with compliments. “Ufffff look at my baby love,” she wrote while appreciating her look.

This post also comes a week after Disha gave her followers a glimpse of her onstage performance wearing the red costume. From the Mundiyan to Do You Love Me, the actress carefully chose her hit dance numbers to set the dance stage ablaze.

However, what stole the limelight was the anime twist she gave to her performance. For those unaware, Disha Patani is a massive Dragon Ball Z fan, and bits of her choreography were completed with Goku’s graphics running wild in the background. “This is for all the DBZ fans out there!! This moment was truly magical grateful,” she wrote while sharing Take a look at it here:

The live tour that began in Atlanta had three more locations in the lineup including Dallas, Oakland, and Orlando. It was completed on March 11, and besides Disha Patani, other prominent personalities including Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, and Nora Fatehi were a part of The Entertainers Tour.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani last shared the screen space with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain 2. She has multiple projects in the pipeline including Yodha and Project K.

