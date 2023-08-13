Disha Patani Looks Cool In Comfy Casuals, Gets Papped In The City; Watch

Disha Patani knows how to make head turns from her impeccable fashion sense. The actress was on Sunday seen stepping out in the city donning a chic and comfy casual ensemble. Disha, known for her versatile style and one of the most fit celebs, effortlessly combined comfort and style. Fans praised her.

Clad in a laid-back yet stylish outfit, Disha looked cool. She sported a classic white tee that was paired with flared pants. She kept her face makeup free and was seen flaunting her blemish-free skin. The actress also left her hair open. Before heading towards her car, Disha poses for the camera. The video was shared by Voompla and fans were also seen dropping fire emojis in the comment section

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Recently, the actress who is the Indian brand ambassador of Calvin Klein, took to her Instagram and shared a seductive photo in which she was seen spoting pink lingerie. Disha layered it with a white see-through shirt and looked breathtakingly gorgeous. Soon after the picture was shared online, fans took to the comments section to compliment the actress. “Aag jaise laal," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “You are very sexy I love u." However, one comment that caught everyone’s attention was that of Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Aleksander Alexilic. He dropped several fire emojis in the comments section.

Disha Patani’s rumoured relationship with Aleksandar has been making headlines for a long time now. Recently, a video of the two surfaced online in which Disha was allegedly introducing Alex as her boyfriend to one of her friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. She has already wrapped up shooting for the film. Besides this, she also has Project K with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in her pipeline.