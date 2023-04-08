Disha Patani Struggles With Thigh-High Slit Dress at an Event, Netizens Troll Her, Say 'Why Wear Such...'

Disha Patani knows how to rock any style. During a recent event, the actress once again impressed with her sartorial choice. On Friday evening, Disha was seen arriving at an event in Mumbai dressed in a silver cut-out gown with a thigh-high slit. In her gorgeous dress, the actress flaunted her toned legs and perfect body. As she arrived on the red carpet, Disha was seen struggling with her dress, however, the actress handled it with grace.

To complete her look, she kept her hair open and went with light makeup. Watch the video here:

While she received praises from netizens for her looks, some felt it has become repetitive. One user wrote, “She definitely needs a new stylist" while another user added, “Same style". Netizens also pointed out that she was struggling with her thigh-high slit dress and wrote, “Agar comfortable meshoos nahi kar rahi to kia faida aisi dress ka"

Last week at an event, Disha once again turned heads with her sexy outfit. Disha had donned a glamorous silver saree with a matching strapless bra as she arrived at a fashion gala in Mumbai on Saturday night. The actress teamed her look with danglers and styled her hair in beach waves.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns. She will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on July 7, 2023. Apart from that, she also has Project K, and an untitled Siva film in the pipeline.

