Disha Patani 'Loses Swimsuit' With Tiger Print, Posts And Deletes Hot Pic On Social Media

Disha Patani had recently taken to her social media handles to share a bundle of photos of herself donning a tiger-printed bikini. However, after a few minutes later, the actress immediately deleted the photos. The photos were shared with a caption that read, ‘I lost this swim set’.

In the photos, the actress looked ravishing donning the bikini Flaunting her toned body and abs, she was a vision to behold in those mirror selfies. She was earlier seen wearing the same bikini, on one of her beach vacations with ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The Malang actress took to Instagram to share a picture where she posed with sea shells donning the same animal-printed bikini.

Have a look at the now-deleted Tweet:

Last month, Disha made headlines, when she was spotted with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. They were rumoured to be dating for a few years before parting ways last year. They were seen arriving together for this event in Delhi. Tiger’s sister Krishna also accompanied them. Now a video of them from the event has gone viral.

This year when, Disha celebrated her birthday, Tiger took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of them against the background of a crowd cheering for them. He wrote, “Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday." He also tagged her and dropped a red heart emoji, while the song O Saathi played in the backdrop.

While Tiger and Disha remained silent about the break-up speculations, reports suggested that Tiger had moved on with Akanksha Sharma, with whom he has collaborated on two music videos. These include ‘Casanova’ and ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.’

In fact, when Jackie Shroff was asked about Tiger and Disha’s breakup rumours, he called them ‘thick buddies’ and said, “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Project K with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Tiger on the other hand has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.