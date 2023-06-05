Sexy! Disha Patani, Mouni Roy Raise The Heat In Very Plunging Dresses, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood’s new best friends Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are turning up the heat on social media as the duo reunited on Sunday evening. Disha Patani looked smoking hot in a pastel blue mini dress as she arrived at Mouni Roy’s new restaurant launch last night. Disha and Mouni became close friends after their US tour.

On the other hand, Mouni Roy dazzled in a black skintight satin mini dress as she marked the opening of her first ever restaurant in Mumbai along with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Mouni and Disha also posed together for the paparazzi and sent their fans into a frenzy.

Known for her active presence on social media, Disha Patani often shares glimpses into her personal and professional life. Her Instagram feed is a visual delight, featuring stunning pictures from her photoshoots, behind-the-scenes shots from movie sets, and her fitness album.

Disha was in Istanbul recently. The actress also dropped a photo dump from her getaway in the Turkish capital. “With my love in this beautiful Istanbul,” she had captioned her photos. Reacting to her post, Krishna Shroff commented: “Such good memories.” Krishna is the sister of Disha’s rumoured ex-boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff. The stars were reportedly in a relationship for quite some time.

On the work front, Disha Patani is all set to grace the big screen in the upcoming action-thriller film Yodha. In this highly anticipated movie, Disha will be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

Apart from her role in Yodha, Disha Patani is simultaneously involved in Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated project, titled Project K. This magnum opus features leading stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Fans can expect the release of Project K in January 2024.

Disha Patani is known for her performances in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Ek Villain Returns.