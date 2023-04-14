Disha Patani, Mouni Roy Look Sizzling HOT in Crop Tops, Shell Out Friendship Goals in Sexy Photos

Mouni Roy made new friends for life during the Entertainers Tour that took place last month at multiple arenas in the USA. She was joined by well-known faces of the Hindi film fraternity. The actress bonded well with actress Disha Patani and since then the two have been shelling out major friendship goals.

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Mouni Roy shared a series of behind-the-scenes throwback photos from the tour. The new BFFs Disha Patani and Mouni Roy did not only perform together but also spent time enjoying sunsets and reading in each other’s company.

From warm hugs to bright smiles, the duo looked extremely happy as they gelled with each other. Superstar Akshay Kumar and actor Sonam Bajwa also got a special mention in her latest post. “But all the best moments become memories….All love err’ything ," wrote Mouni while sharing the photographs. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the post caught the attention of Disha Patani, it prompted a warm response from her in the comment section. It appears Mouni isn’t the only one who’s missing their time together. Disha Patani wrote, ‘Miss our time and you." Besides her, television actor Karan Tacker was also mesmerized by the pictures. “Sunsets never looked this pretty," he commented.

Even during their filmy tour, Mouni Roy constantly gave fans multiple behind-the-scenes glimpses, which included enjoying a lakeside view with Mouni Roy. For the outing, Roy dazzled in a body-hugging short dress that was cinched at the waist. Meanwhile, Disha Patani chose a white bralette and a pink skirt to complete her casual look.

The Entertainer Tours began on March 3 in Atlanta and ended on March 12 in Orlando.

Mouni Roy last played the role of the main antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. The actress also appeared as a judge alongside Remo DSouza and Sonali Bendre on season five of DID Li’L Master. She is gearing up to next share the screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Singh in Sidhaant Sachdev’s The Virgin Tree. Meanwhile, Disha Patani has Project K, an untitled Shiva directorial, and Yodha in the pipeline.

