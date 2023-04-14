HOT! Disha Patani Poses in Nothing But Black Bra, Raises Heat on Instagram With Sexy Photos

Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s latest set of Instagram photos are damn hot as usual. The actress took social media by storm as she posed in nothing but a black bra for sexy pictures.

Disha, who makes headlines for her daring outfits every time she steps out of her house, made heads turn with sensuous photos that her new bestie Mouni Roy clicked while on their US tour.

Before this, Disha Patani grabbed the headlines for wearing a revealing saree at the NMACC fashion gala. Disha donned a glamorous silver saree with a matching strapless bra as she arrived at the gala in Mumbai. The actress teamed her look with danglers and styled her hair in beach waves.

Earlier, the actress also set the internet on fire after she posted an image of herself, donning a bikini set with the iconic leopard prints. Disha showed off her toned body in the mirror selfie. Disha’s jaw-dropping post went viral on social media, garnering thousands of views and hundreds of reactions from users. Fans also lauded the star for being real on the micro-blogging site for not just flaunting her hourglass figure but the fact that she owned her stretch marks with pride. Take a look at the picture below.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns. She will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on July 7, 2023. Apart from that, she also has Project K, and an untitled Siva film in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here