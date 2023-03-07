Disha Patani has treated us to a stunning reel, and we can’t take our eyes off her. In the video, the actress is seen channelling her inner diva as she goes on to strike some intense poses for the camera. From sensuously posing on the floor to resting against the wall, the Malang star does it all, donning a spectacular ensemble. She posed in a gorgeous semi-sheer, lace-trimmed corset outfit. With her semi-sheer embroidered gloves and fishnet stockings, she went all out for drama. She rounded off her outfit look with eye-catching feather-high boots. The diva also went all dramatic with her glam quotient.

Soon after Disha shared the reel on her Instagram handle, fans flooded the comment section. One of her fans wrote, “Slaying queen.” Another user added, “This is so so good, just can’t stop staring at how amazing this reel is.” One more user wrote, “Very nice. You look very beautiful." Many others also dropped hearts and fire emojis. Check out the post below:

Disha Patani often treats her fans to stunning pictures of herself. Previously, the actress shared pictures as she flaunted her toned figure in an off-white lingerie set. Soon after she shared the post, social media users couldn’t keep calm as they went all out to compliment the diva, while some all shared love-struck emoticons.

Earlier, the actress also set the internet on fire after she posted an image of herself, donning a bikini set with the iconic leopard prints. Disha showed off her toned body in the mirror selfie. Disha’s jaw-dropping post went viral on social media, garnering thousands of views and hundreds of reactions from users. Fans also lauded the star for being real on the micro-blogging site for not just flaunting her hourglass figure but the fact that she owned her stretch marks with pride. Take a look at the picture below.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns. She will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on July 7, 2023. Apart from that, she also has Project K, and an untitled Siva film in the pipeline.

