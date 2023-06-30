Sexy! Disha Patani Raises Heat In A Racy Top At The Night Manager Event, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is oozing hotness on Instagram with her sexy videos. The actress, known for her bold and daring fashion statements, left her fans wanting for more as she sizzled in a very racy outfit for the screening of The Night Manager: Part 2.

The event also marked Disha Patani’s reunion with her Malang co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. In the sexy video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo on Instagram, the actress is seen flaunting her bombshell body in a strappy body-hugging top paired with a denim jeans. Disha styled her hair in wavy curls. She also posted a hot selfie in the same outfit on her Instagram account. Needless to say, her pic went viral in no time. One user wrote, “Looking so beautiful." Another one said, “Nice body."

Disha Patani recently celebrated her 31st birthday. On the special occasion, Disha’s newfound best friend Mouni Roy penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the Malang actress. Disha and Mouni became close friends after they travelled together to the US for The Entertainers Tour.

On the work front, Disha Patani is all set to grace the big screen in the upcoming action-thriller film Yodha. In this highly anticipated movie, Disha will be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

Apart from her role in Yodha, Disha Patani is simultaneously involved in Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated project, titled Project K. This magnum opus features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.