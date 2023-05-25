CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Priyanka ChopraPushpa 2Bloody Daddy TrailerBTSShweta Tiwari
Home » Movies » HOT! Disha Patani Raises The Heat On Internet With Her Sizzling Moves, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch
1-MIN READ

HOT! Disha Patani Raises The Heat On Internet With Her Sizzling Moves, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:22 IST

Mumbai, India

Bollywood actress Disha Patani sets the stage on fire with her sexy dance moves.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani sets the stage on fire with her sexy dance moves.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is breaking the internet with her scintillating dance moves in a sexy video.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is turning up the heat on the internet with her sexy video in which she can be seen flaunting her sizzling dance moves. Disha, who is known for modelling the boldest and the most daring outfits, often breaks the internet with her hot photos and videos. And today is no exception.

A video of Disha Patani setting the stage on fire with her hot dance moves is going viral on Reddit. In the video, Disha is rocking a very racy all-black ensemble with matching boots as she danced with a bunch of background dancers on stage. Netizens were impressed by Disha’s moves.

Disha Patani performing on stage. Had no idea people love her this much ☺️☺️ by u/Cautious_Section_530 in BollyBlindsNGossip

Disha Patani often shares hot selfies and videos on her Instagram account where she enjoys a massive fan following. The actress recently shared a drop-dead gorgeous selfie donning a black bralette and it went viral in no time.

The actress earlier delighted her fans with a stunning snapshot of herself, showcasing her glamorous side while beating the heat by the pool. Radiating confidence, Disha Patani basked in the sunshine, captivating everyone’s attention in a black drawstring bikini. Known for her love of swimwear, Disha Patani elevated the hotness meter with this sizzling post, flaunting her enviable hourglass figure.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will soon be seen in the action thriller movie Yodha, wherein she will share the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre’s directorial was earlier slated to release in July this year. But now it is expected to hit the theatres in September. Apart from this, the actress also has Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus Project K in the pipeline. The fantasy film boasts an ensemble cast, which includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The much-awaited movie is eyeing its release in January 2024. On the other hand, Disha Patani will also be seen in Suriya 42.

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, in...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Disha patani
first published:May 25, 2023, 09:21 IST
last updated:May 25, 2023, 09:22 IST