Disha Patani Is All Praise For Tiger Shroff's Love Stereo Again: 'Is There Anything You Can't Do?'

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff continue to remain good friends, despite their break-up. The duo were rumoured to be dating for a long time. Recently, the former took to her social media handle to give a big shout-out to Tiger for his latest stint with music. The actor recently dropped his version of Edward Maya’s Stereo Love as Stereo Love Again. Taking to her Instagram story, Disha wrote, “Is there anything you can’t do Tiger Shroff. Love your voice and your look." For Zahrah, she wrote, “Super hot and sexy.”

The music video, directed by the talented Manish Shunty, is an absolute treat to the eyes as well as the ears as we can see Tiger and Zahrah in sizzling avatars, igniting the screen with their scorching chemistry. With “Love Stereo Again," Tanishk Bagchi puts a modern-day Indian spin on the timeless Edward Maya classic, penned by the talented Shraddha Pandit (Hindi) and international songwriters Eduard Marian, Eldar Mansurov, and Corneva Victoria.

Tiger Shroff on being a part of the song had shared, “Being a part of ‘Love Stereo Again’ has been an exhilarating journey. To contribute to such an iconic song is an absolute privilege. From recording the track to filming the music video, every moment was a blast. This party anthem is truly one of a kind, and I’m eagerly looking forward to seeing everyone groove to its beats. Get ready to feel the love and dance your heart out!”

Back in 2020, Tiger made his singing debut with Unbelievable. Then in 2021, he released a couple of singles that included Casanova and Vande Mataram, and in 2022, he released Poori Gal Baat.

Last month, Disha made headlines, when she was spotted with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. They were rumoured to be dating for a few years before parting ways last year. They were seen arriving together for this event in Delhi. This year when, Disha celebrated her birthday, Tiger took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of them against the background of a crowd cheering for them. He wrote, “Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday." He also tagged her and dropped a red heart emoji, while the song O Saathi played in the backdrop.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Project K with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Tiger on the other hand has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.