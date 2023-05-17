CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Disha Patani Sets Instagram on Fire With Her Sexy Bikini Photo, Mouni Roy Calls Her 'Stunner'

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 13:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Disha Patani raises temperatures with new bikini photo.

Disha Patani was seen posing in a bikini by the pool in a new photo. The sexy picture caught everyone's attention, including Mouni Roy.

Disha Patani once again caused a stir on the internet with her latest picture. The actress delighted her fans with a stunning snapshot of herself, showcasing her glamorous side while beating the heat by the pool. Radiating confidence, Disha Patani basked in the sunshine, captivating everyone’s attention in a black drawstring bikini. Known for her love of swimwear, Disha Patani elevated the hotness meter with this sizzling post, flaunting her enviable hourglass figure.

The moment Disha Patani unveiled her picture, fans flocked to the comments section, showering it with fiery emoticons. Among the admirers were Disha’s friend and fellow actress Mouni Roy, who couldn’t help but call her a “stunner." Even Krishna Jackie Shroff, sister of Tiger Shroff, couldn’t resist praising Disha Patani, commenting, “Great direction, I must say." The post undoubtedly left everyone with a wide smile.

    Disha Patani posted her picture just a day after Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff spilled the beans about their rumoured relationship. Disha has long been in the spotlight for the alleged romance with her Baaghi 2 co-star, keeping fans guessing about their relationship status. Ayesha Shroff recently made a surprising revelation during an interview, debunking the dating rumours surrounding Tiger Shroff and Disha. When asked about a particular rumour involving Tiger Shroff, Ayesha amusingly clarified, “That he was dating Disha. They are like best friends."

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will soon be seen in the action thriller movie Yodha, wherein she will share the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre’s directorial was earlier slated to release in July this year. But now it is expected to hit the theatres in September. Apart from this, the actress also has Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus Project K in the pipeline. The fantasy film boasts an ensemble cast, which includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The much-awaited movie is eyeing its release in January 2024. On the other hand, Disha Patani will also be seen in Suriya 42.

    first published:May 17, 2023, 13:14 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 13:14 IST