Disha Patani Sizzles in Busty LBD As She Chills With Tiger Shroff's Sister; Watch Sexy Video

Disha Patani had a memorable weekend. With whom, you may ask? Disha Patani was spotted spending time with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as paps spotted Disha Patani and Krishna stepping out of a lavish restaurant in Mumbai. Although the celebrities were in haste, Disha Patani once looked at the cameras and passed her infectious smile.

In the videos doing rounds on the internet, Disha Patani can be seen donning a black dress. Disha knows how to keep her fans on their tip toes whenever she makes a public appearance and this is exactly what she did this time as well. For the girl’s night out, Disha opted for a lacy LBD outfit featuring a corset bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a loose fitting from the bottom. She paired her outfit with a pair of black boots and golden accessories including a neckpiece and a bracelet.

Krishna Shroff, on the other hand, was spotted wearing a yellow crop top that came with a knot in front, which she paired with a multi-coloured skirt and brown boots. Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff were clicked leaving together. Watch their video here:

Last year, it was reported that Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff’s brother Tiger Shroff broke up after dating for about a couple of years. Although the actors never really made any official comment on the link-up rumours, the prying eyes often caught them attending events and going on holidays together. Post their break-up rumours, the actress is now believed to be dating Aleksandar Alex Ilic. To note, Disha Patani has neither confirmed nor denied the online speculations so far.

Work-wise, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. Next up, she has Project K, alongside Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in July this year. Apart from this, Disha will be also seen in Suriya 42 alongside Suriya in the lead role.

