CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Disha Patani Spotted Dining Out with 'Good Friend' Aleksandar Alex Ilic; Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Disha Patani Spotted Dining Out with 'Good Friend' Aleksandar Alex Ilic; Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 21:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Disha Patani was spotted with her good friend, Aleksandar Alex Ilic. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Disha Patani was spotted with her good friend, Aleksandar Alex Ilic. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Disha Patani's rumoured romance with Aleksandar Alex Ilic has fans talking as a paparazzi video of them stepping out together from a restaurant goes viral.

Disha Patani’s alleged romance with Aleksandar Alex Ilic continues to grab attention as her recent paparazzi video has sparked speculation among fans. Though the actress hasn’t confirmed the relationship, paparazzi caught the rumoured couple stepping out together in the city on Friday night, making headlines once again.

In a video that surfaced online, Disha and Aleksander were seen stepping out of a restaurant. Disha wore a white crop top and grey pants while Aleksandar opted for smart casuals in a printed shirt paired with shorts. The model also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with ‘good friend’ Disha. In the pictures, the duo can be seen in their goofy best.

While the actress has not confirmed or denied the rumours, Aleksandar has clarified that they are only close friends. “We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends,” Aleksandar had earlier told E-times and added, “Disha has been like family to me.”

Last month, Disha Patani made headlines when she was spotted with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The pair was rumoured to have dated for a few years before parting ways last year. They were seen arriving together for an event in Delhi. On Disha’s birthday this year, Tiger posted a picture of them on his Instagram stories, with a crowd cheering in the background.

About the Author
Shreyanka Mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, she...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Disha patani
first published:July 28, 2023, 21:07 IST
last updated:July 28, 2023, 21:09 IST