Disha Patani Stuck in 4-Hour Traffic With Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna And Mom Ayesha: WATCH

Disha Patani recently shared a video of herself with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna and mom Ayesha in Mumbai traffic. The trio were seen seated inside a car. Disha shares a close bond with Tiger’s family. She was rumoured to be dating him for quite a few years.

Disha took to her Instagram stories to share the video and wrote, “When you’re stuck in the traffic for four hours.”

Last month, Disha made headlines, when she was spotted with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. They were rumoured to be dating for a few years before parting ways last year. They were seen arriving together for this event in Delhi. Tiger’s sister Krishna also accompanied them. Now a video of them from the event has gone viral.

This year when, Disha celebrated her birthday, Tiger took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of them against the background of a crowd cheering for them. He wrote, “Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday." He also tagged her and dropped a red heart emoji, while the song O Saathi played in the backdrop.

While Tiger and Disha remained silent about the break-up speculations, reports suggested that Tiger had moved on with Akanksha Sharma, with whom he has collaborated on two music videos. These include ‘Casanova’ and ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.’

In fact, when Jackie Shroff was asked about Tiger and Disha’s breakup rumours, he called them ‘thick buddies’ and said, “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Project K with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Tiger on the other hand has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.