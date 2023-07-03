Disha Patani Sweats It Out In Gym, Serves Intense Workout Goals On Monday; Watch

Disha Patani is known for her dedication to fitness. And today the actress has once again left her fans in awe as she flaunted her intense workout routine in the gym. A video capturing her workout session has been circulating on social media.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Disha can be seen giving her all during her rigorous workout. She effortlessly carried a weight on her shoulder, displaying her strength. Her workout routine serves as a motivating example for fans. Disha is seen dressed in activewear that perfectly complements her toned physique. Her intense gym session has become a sensation on social media, with fans complimenting her dedication. Many have taken to the comments section to express their admiration. One of the fans wrote, “Itna zyada karne ki zarurat nahi hai.. Just stick to the basics.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Disha has been trending after her video with Tiger Shroff went viral. Both were rumoured to be dating for a few years. They parted ways last year. Now, almost a year later, the duo were captured together for an event. They were seen arriving together for this event in Delhi. In the video, Disha can be seen sitting next to Tiger. She donned a printed grey crop top which she teamed with baggy white pyjamas. Tiger on the other hand wore a black shirt. Krishna Shroff was also seen alongside them. They were seen enjoying the match, while the paparazzi captured them. The duo arrived for the Matrix Fight Night in Delhi. This is also India’s premier professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion and the brainchild of Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha Shroff, and sister Krishna Shroff.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Project K with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Tiger on the other hand has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.