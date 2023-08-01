CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Sexy! Disha Patani Goes Bold In Bralette, Thigh-High Slit Skirt at ICW, Video Goes Viral; Watch
Sexy! Disha Patani Goes Bold In Bralette, Thigh-High Slit Skirt at ICW, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 11:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Disha Patani flaunts her sexy curves in a shimmery bralette and thigh-high slit skirt.

Disha Patani flaunts her sexy curves in a shimmery bralette and thigh-high slit skirt.

Disha Patani looked ultra hot in a silver bralette and matching thigh-high slit skirt as she walked the ramp at ICW.

Disha Patani is raising the heat on the internet with her sexy ramp walk at the India Couture Week 2023. Disha, who became a household name after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, turned showstopper for couturier Dolly J in a shimmery bralette with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit skirt.

Several videos of Disha walking the ramp have surfaced on the internet and are going viral, with fans drooling over Disha’s sensational look. One user wrote, “Hottest celebrity in Bollywood." Another one said, “Her walk is better than Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan." A third user commented, “She looks stunning."

Meanwhile, Disha Patani’s alleged romance with Aleksandar Alex Ilic continues to grab headlines. Though the actress hasn’t confirmed the relationship, paparazzi caught the rumoured couple stepping out together in the city on Friday night, making headlines once again.

Earlier in an interview, Aleksandar clarified that he and Disha were only close friends. “We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends,” Aleksandar told E-times and added, “Disha has been like family to me.”

first published:August 01, 2023, 10:22 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 11:02 IST