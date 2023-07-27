Disha Vakani Looks Unrecognisable In First Video Since Leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become one of the most loved comedy shows on television since its inception in 2008. The show has been such a fan favourite that almost every character in the show has a separate fanbase. Amid all this, it is to be noted that it has been close to five years that one of the show’s star attractions Disha Vakani called it quits to get married. Fans have been eagerly awaiting any hint from the makers of the show that their beloved Dayaben would return but that has not happened. Disha Vakani even stopped making public appearances after quitting the show. Fans have however now got a chance to catch a glimpse of their favourite television actress.

No, Disha has not appeared on any chat show or some public event but has been featured in a vlog by a couple who are her fans. A YouTube channel with the name Ravindra Usha Vlogs which generally depicts a couple of Ravindra and Usha’s daily lives has uploaded a video of them meeting Disha Vakani in an unspecified location. Fans think that Disha is almost unrecognizable without makeup in the video and Disha herself is also seen talking about the same in the video.

Disha is heard jokingly telling the couple to edit her face and make her look glamorous in the final cut of the video. “I am a mother of two kids now. I do not have time for myself,” she is heard saying in the video. The couple also gifts her a present, which is initially hesitant to accept but ultimately does after the couple insists.

Since Disha Vakani’s exit from TMKOC, the names of many actresses have been associated with the character of Dayaben including Aishwarya Sakhuja, Rakhi Vijan and Kajal Pisal. However, no one has been finalized as of yet. On the other hand, last year Shailesh Lodha who played Taarak Mehta in the show also quit the show after being associated with it for 14 years.