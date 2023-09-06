'Disturbed' Hrithik Roshan Told Ameesha Patel 'Main Flop De Raha Hoon, Aap Gadar...'

Ameesha Patel, who had a blockbuster debut with the hit movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai followed by Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, mentioned that Hrithik Roshan confided in her during a phase when her films were succeeding while his weren’t. She recalled that after their initial success, Hrithik became immensely influential, but the same audience that elevated him to that status also contributed to his downfall.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Ameesha revealed that she maintains contact with Hrithik and shared that filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s father, sent her a heartwarming message to congratulate her on the success of Gadar 2. The film has minted over Rs 506 crore in India, aiming to surpass the all-time record of Rs 543 crore set by Pathaan for a Hindi film.

She mentioned that immediately after Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, he was working with the best of directors like Sooraj Barjatya, Subhash Ghai, Yash Raj Films, even a film with Ameesha, and nothing seemed to click. “He and I used to discuss this on set… On one Friday, Hrithik Roshan becomes the most powerful man after the PM in this country, and the next Friday, people are not accepting his films. What kind of world is this? But I think Hrithik is a demi-god, he’s a Greek god, he’s a superstar forever. Good talent can never be shaken,” she said.

Ameesha said that she ‘felt bad’ when she saw Hrithik being put on a pedestal, and then being dragged to the bottom by the same people. “They said he’s a one-film wonder, and they began comparing him to previous one-film wonders. It’s such a sad tag to give to someone. And when I heard that announcement, three years later, of Rakesh uncle with Koi… Mil Gaya, I was like, ‘Now he’s going to come back’.”

She added that there were days when his movies had not done well, and he felt upset. Ameesha told him not to worry because things would get better. She recalled, “He used to be very disturbed, of course. Our first film was such a massive hit, of course the downfall is going to hit you harder. And he’s telling me, ‘But Ameesha, aapne toh dusri film Gadar de di, main flop de raha hoon aap Gadar de rahe ho (But you did Gadar and I gave flops)’. I told him not to worry, because the tables will inevitably turn.” Ameesha admitted that Hrithik was being affected by ‘comparative analysis’.

Hrithik Roshan is now of the top stars in the country.