Divya Aggarwal Asks for Work On Instagram, Records Video Message for Anurag Kashyap; Says 'Koi Sharam Nahi…’

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has been a part of several reality shows. Over the years, Divya has starred in several popular reality shows and gained immense fame. The actress has also collaborated with several celebrities for music videos. Besides this, she enjoys a massive fan following and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. And now, the actress is making headlines for sharing an open letter for director Anurag Kashyap, asking for work!

Actor Divya Agarwal on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share a message for director Anurag Kashyap. “This is an open letter to @anuragkashyap10. Call me stupid I’m going to say it anyway ! Kaam Mangungi sabke saamne mujhe koi sharam nahi ! #hopeful #grateful" (I will ask for work in front of everyone, I am not ashamed), wrote Divya Agarwal.

In a video message, Divya said, “I am in the industry for 15 years and have worked a lot, even getting more offers to maybe do another reality show, serials, etc. But enough. I want to do something that has my heart in it. I saw you in a workshop at Prithvi Theatre and since then I just want to work with you. I am taking full advantage of my social media and hope this message reaches you."

“I am not asking you to give me a lead role in a web show or a movie but give me a chance to audition. I am ready to give 10-20-30 auditions in a day but show me the path. I want the work that you are doing. New Year, new me, very blunt, hoping to see you soon sir," Divya concluded.

Fellow actors Ali Merchant, Pavitra Punia were among those who commented on the post. “More power and more respect ✊ 🔥👏," wrote Ali, while Pavitra commented, " @divyaagarwal_official sunenge zaroor dil se bulaya hai na ❤️."

Meanwhile, talking about her personal life, Divya got engaged on her 30th birthday to her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar. On the work front, she is the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. Divya’s music video titled ‘Resham Ka Rumal’ was recently released, and it became a huge hit amongst her fans.

