Divya Bharti, Farhan Akhtar And Sharman Joshi's School Picture Surfaces Online

Popular actress Divya Bharti died at a very young age after achieving much success in a short period. Another interesting fact about her is that she was in the same class as some other popular names in Bollywood. A picture from 1984 has been going viral on the internet of the silver jubilee of Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School in Mumbai. Along with Divya Bharti, there are five other known faces in the picture, and among them, two of them are popular actors in the Hindi film industry. These children are none other than Sharman Joshi, Divya Bharti, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and film editor Anand Subaya. Sharman, Divya and Farhan have been popular names in the industry, while Ritesh Sidhwani has a famous production house, Excel Entertainments, with Farhan.

Divya Bharti was born in Mumbai and she attended her school alongside Sharman Joshi and Farhan Akhtar. All of them studied together at Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School. At the age of just 14, Divya stepped into the world of acting and modelling and debuted in 1990 with the Telugu film Nila Pennae. After this, Divya got a lot of success from the 1992 film Vishwatma. After garnering recognition, she worked in many hit films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana, etc.

The actress married producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala. Divya Bharti died on April 5, 1993, at the age of 19, after she reportedly fell off the balcony of her residence. Many conspiracy theories have emerged in the aftermath of her death, with many claiming that she was murdered. However, the reason for her death was not known, and her suicide mystery has not been solved to date.

