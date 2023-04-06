Divya Bharti To Radhika Apte, These Actresses Got Married Early In Their Careers

Every film industry, from Bollywood to South showbiz is known for late marriages and long bachelorhood. Most actors and actresses decide to get married in their 30s or late 30s for the sake of their careers. But there is a list of a few actresses who decided to tie the knot at a very young age.

These actresses refuted the belief that marriage can end one’s career. Today, let’s take a look at the actresses who got married in their 20s.

1. Divya Bharti: Divya was one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood who fell in love with the movie producer, Sajid Nadiawala and tied the knot at the age of 18. However, she lost her life in a tragic incident within a year of her marriage. She was just 19 then.

2. Genelia Deshmukh: Actress Genelia D’souza, now known as Genelia Deshmukh, tied the knot with actor Ritesh Deshmukh at the age of 24 years. They are one of the most adorable couples in the Bollywood industry. They are parents to two baby boys and are enjoying their marital life to the fullest.

3. Shalini: Actress Shalini dated her co-star Ajith Kumar and later tied the knot with him at the age of 21. After their marriage, Shalini retired as an actress. Now, the couple has two children.

4. Aditi Rao Hydari: Aditi Rao Hydari, who played the role of Alauddin Khilji’s wife in the Bollywood blockbuster Padmavaat, is not just an actress but also a royal princess from Hyderabad. She got married at the early age of 24 to No One Killed Jessica fame actor Satyadeep Mishra. However, the couple got divorced later.

5. Amala Paul: Actress Amala Paul fell in love with director AL Vijay and got married at the age of 23. However, she later divorced him in 2017 after three years of marriage due to unknown differences in their marital life.

6. Radhika Apte: Radhika has been married to British musician Benedict Taylor. She tied the knot with him in 2012 at the age of 27.

7. Nisha Aggarwal: Actress Nisha Aggarwal, the younger sister of Kajal Aggarwal, got married to a Mumbai-based businessman Karan Valech at the age of 24. Now the couple has a son, Ishaan Valecha.

