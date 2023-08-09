DJ Performances To Donations, How Rajinikanth's Overseas Fans Are Prepping For Jailer's Release

Fans of Rajinikanth from overseas, including the USA, Dubai and Bahrain, are displaying strong enthusiasm for the upcoming release of the movie Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is scheduled to release on Thursday and will be shown in more than 4,000 theatres globally. Supporters of Rajinikanth are making preparations in different locations to mark this occasion.

Amidst this scenario, Rajinikanth fans in the states of New Jersey and Texas in the United States have organised diverse activities. These include acts like donations and engaging in dance events. Similarly, supporters of Rajinikanth are also actively taking part in the festivities in Bahrain and Dubai.

To facilitate this, they have formalised an agreement to host celebratory events at three theatres. These events will feature DJ performances and dance programs. These preparations have been put in place two days ahead of the release of Jailer tomorrow. They intend to introduce even more inventive celebrations on the release day itself, as fans overseas often orchestrate diverse activities during the launch of Rajinikanth’s films.

Rajinikanth followers in Madurai engaged in an act of devotion by offering a special prayer at a temple, praying for the movie’s success. According to reports, the actor’s enthusiasts conducted these prayers at the Thiruparankundram temple on Tuesday, August 8.

Also, several offices in Chennai and Bengaluru have sanctioned leave for their employees on the day of the film’s release. A holiday notice from a company, declaring August 10 as a day off due to the release of superstar Rajinikanth’s movie Jailer, gained significant attention on social media. The notice mentioned that the holiday was being granted to prevent an influx of leave requests to the HR department. Additionally, the notice highlighted the company’s commitment to supporting anti-piracy efforts by providing free tickets to employees.

Jailer is a Tamil-language film that falls under the genres of black comedy and action. It has been written and directed by Nelson and is being produced by Kalanithi Maran from Sun Pictures. In addition to Rajinikanth, the movie boasts a noteworthy cast including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vasanth Ravi.

The film’s music has been crafted by Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography has been skillfully handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan and the editing has been done by R Nirmal. Initially introduced in February 2022 under the working title “Thalaivar 169," the movie’s official title, Jailer, was unveiled in June of the same year.