Do You Know Amitabh Bachchan Once Called Ranveer Singh A 'Plant' ? Here's Why

Ranveer Singh started his career with Band Baaja Baraat, a film produced by Yash Raj Films. Over the years, the actor went on to work closely with the leading production house on a number of projects like Kill Dil, Gunday, Befikre, Ladies Vs Ricky Behl to name a few. When he is not acting, he likes to grab the headlines by his quirky fashion every once in a while. And now Ranveer has revealed how Amitabh Bachchan reacted to his sartorial fashion sense once.

At the IIMUN event, when the actor was questioned about any regrets he might have for his fashion sense, he promptly recalled an instance when Amitabh Bachchan called him a plant. He shared, “I have. There was one suit that was pretty costly and we were at a discussion and Amitabh Bachchan was at that event too. I thought I was wearing the best suit of the world and when I asked Big B, ‘Sir, how do I look?’ He said, ‘ Son, you are looking like a plant’.”

Ranveer Singh was on Friday spotted grooving with the music composer and internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate on the popular viral rap Tuada Kutta Tommy. The video, which went viral in no time, has left fans ecstatic. They immediately remembered Shehnaaz Gill who said this line when she participated in Bigg Boss 13.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, we can see Ranveer Singh dressed in grey colour formal dancing with Yashraj Mukhate as he sings the rap. The actor was seemingly enjoying it. He later on even has a conversation with the audience. As soon as the video was shared, fans were quick enough to give Shehnaaz Gill credit. One of the fans wrote, “#shehnaazgill se labo se nikli huye har baat pyari lagti hai.” Another wrote, “Shehnaaz gill isvthe original content creator.” In the past many celebrities have danced to this viral song. Deepika Padukone has also shared a video of this song in which she was seen dancing with Ranveer Singh.

Recently, Ranveer Singh walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra with Alia Bhatt. He was seen planting a kiss on his wife Deepika Padukone’s cheek which grabbed everyone’s attention. Ranveer and Deepika are one of the most powerful couples in Bollywood. There have been talks of their separation but the couple has not reacted and looks like they are going strong.

On the work front, Ranveer is gearing up for his next release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is releasing this month and the lead actors are busy promoting the romantic drama. The film trailer has been loved by fans. This will be Alia’s first film after she delivered Raha. In the videos, she even recalled shooting for the song Tum Kya Mile four months after her delivery.