Kannada TV actress Bhoomika Ramesh has gained a lot of popularity in the past six months following her role in the show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show airs on Colors Kannada and has gained immense popularity in Karnataka. People have praised Bhoomika for her acting skills. She has even bagged a movie recently. Bhoomika is thus all set to make her silver screen debut soon. Her journey to stardom wasn’t an easy one. Did you know that Bhoomika was rejected from a Kannada daily soap titled Doresani?

Bhoomika currently essays the role of Lakshmi, the younger sister of Bhagya, in the daily soap Bhagya Lakshmi. The serial narrates the story of two sisters, who always stick together no matter what they go through in life. Bhagya looks forward to getting her younger sister married to a man, whose characteristics are similar to Lord Sri Ram.

Bhoomika once auditioned for the role of Roopika for the show Doresani. She got rejected from the role as she was told that she looked like a child at the time. Bhoomika missed a huge opportunity of working with big names like Prithviraj Sukumaran, but now she has finally gotten the opportunity of a lifetime to portray an important role in her upcoming film.

The yet-to-be-named film is reportedly based on a real incident that took place in Huliyurdurga (a village in Karnataka) between 2015 and 2019. Bhoomika will be playing the character of a medical student, one of eight members who go on a search for an elusive cure for children who suffer from breathing difficulties. The film is said to have a star-studded lineup with lots of young actors portraying prominent roles.

Bhoomika has been slowly gaining a fan following on social media too. She recently posted a reel on Instagram, showing a scene of Bhagya Lakshmi. In the scene, we can see her wedding is happening with the help of Bhagya. The reel gathered over seven thousand views. People in the comments appreciated the young actress for her performance in the show.

Bhoomika is still not done with her education and is currently pursuing her Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA). She is juggling her academics and acting career together and doesn’t want her education to take a back seat due to her work.

