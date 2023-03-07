Actor Yash has emerged as the biggest superstar of the Kannada film industry after the tremendous success of KGF franchise. Yash was always fascinated with films and wanted to become an actor since childhood, according to reports. But, not many people know that Yash’s amazing journey began when he ran away from home with just Rs 300 in his pocket and reached Bengaluru.

In an earlier interview Yash spoke his heart out about his struggle to become an actor.

In an interview with The News Minute in 2019, Yash revealed how he chased his dreams. “I ran off from my home. When I came to Bengaluru, I was scared to be in such a big and intimidating city. But, I was confident and wasn’t scared of struggle. I had just 300 rupees in my pocket when I reached Bengaluru. I knew if I went back, my parents would never allow me to return here. My parents gave me an ultimatum. I was free to try my luck as an actor but after that, if it didn’t work out, I had to do what they asked me to," Yash was quoted as saying.

Yash’s journey to become one of India’s most loved actors is truly inspiring, considering the fact that he came from a humble background. His real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda and his father Arun Kumar was a bus driver with the Karnataka Roadways and Bangalore Metro Roadways. Born on January 8, 1986, Yash started his acting journey as a theatre actor. He then worked in many television shows before entering the Kannada film industry.

Today Yash is one of the most in-demand actors of the country. The two KGF movies established Yash as a pan-India star. He won millions of hearts with his imposing screen presence and terrific acting in KGF Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 broke several records in the history of Indian cinema and collected over 1100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here