Do You Know Priyanka Chopra Admires Angelina Jolie For This Reason? Deets Inside

Priyanka Chopra is all over the news for her recently released web series Citadel. The action thriller series is getting a lot of love from the audience. Well, now a video has gone viral on social media in which the actress is seen sharing her admiration for Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.

In the video, which was shared by a fan on Twitter, Priyanka can be heard saying, “One of the females I’ve really admired for a long time has been Angelina Jolie. I think her choices have been so interesting. She’s sort of grown up in front of everyone and that happened to me as well. I was 17 when I started. But her choices in her work, in her life, in her family, all of them I find very admirable." The fan captioned it as, “Priyanka Chopra talking about all the things she admires of Angelina Jolie, always is amazing to see a queen supporting another queen.”

Watch the video here:

Priyanka Chopra talking about all the things she admires of Angelina Jolie, always is amazing to see a queen supporting another queen ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Rb8wyTdEBU— NP LEGΛCY 🇨🇴 | Loving MMCJ ❤🍼 (@np_legacy) May 1, 2023

Prime Video web series Citadel also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. The Indian version of Citadel will have Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Priyanka also has the romantic comedy Love Again releasing this month. She stars along with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will be also seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next Jee Le Zaraa co starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Reports claim that the shooting will start soon.

Recently, the actress also revealed that she decided to freeze her eggs while she was filming for her TV show Quantico. The actress had earlier said that she got the procedure done at the suggestion of her mother, Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist. Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 via surrogacy. The couple opted for surrogacy as Priyanka revealed that she had “medical complications".

