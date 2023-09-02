Do You know Raaj Kumar Wanted To Marry This Famous Actress?

Legendary actor Raaj Kumar carved out his legacy in Bollywood for his unique acting style and dialogue delivery. His impact extended beyond his films encompassing his outspoken nature and often wicked sense of humour, which frequently grabbed headlines in the 1960s and 70s. In an industry that often found him difficult and intimidating, Raaj Kumar may have carried over some traits from his prior career as a policeman. Notably, he made sharp remarks, such as rejecting the script of Zanjeer by director Prakash Mehra solely because he ‘did not like his face.’

Despite his enigmatic reputation, Raaj Kumar earned huge respect in the film industry, even though he remained a very private individual. He was reticent about revealing details of his personal life, but his affection for two iconic actresses of his era, Hema Malini and Meena Kumari, is well-documented.

Raaj Kumar held Hema Malini in such high regard that when he was cast in Lal Patthar, he requested Hema Malini be paired with him instead of Vyjayanthimala. Convincing Hema Malini to accept the offer was no small feat, as she had initially declined. During the filming of Lal Patthar, Raaj Kumar reportedly proposed Hema Malini. But, she gracefully declined, though she still regards Raaj Kumar as her favourite actor.

Later, during the shooting of their iconic film Pakeezah, Raaj Kumar fell in love with Meena Kumari. It’s said that he often forgot his lines due to his enchantment with Meena Kumari’s beauty. But, during the making of the movie, Meena Kumari was already married to filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, who had created Pakeezah as a tribute to his wife. Consequently, Raaj Kumar never had the opportunity to confess his love to Meena Kumari. Tragically, Meena Kumari passed away shortly after the film’s release.

Raaj Kumar later married Jennifer, an Anglo-Indian air hostess whom he met during a flight. After their marriage, Jennifer adopted the name Gayatri. The couple had three children together: Puru Raajkumar, Panini Raaj Kumar and Vastavikta Pandit.

Raaj Kumar left for heavenly abode on July 3, 1996, at the age of 69.