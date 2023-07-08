Do You Know Sholay Was Initially Deemed A Flop?

Director Ramesh Sippy’s Bollywood classic even still enjoys a huge popularity even after nearly five decades of its release. The blockbuster movie continues to be celebrated for its timeless themes of love, friendship, and faith. Ramesh Sippy, driven by the desire to connect deeply with the audience, meticulously crafted this iconic masterpiece.

One of the film’s highlights is the unforgettable song Yeh Dosti, which took 21 days to shoot. The song beautifully pays homage to the bond of friendship.

The characters Gabbar, Basanti, Thakur, and Jai-Veeru left an indelible mark with their powerful performances. But, there are intriguing aspects of Sholay that remain unknown to many.

Director Ramesh Sippy recently shared some lesser-known facts about the movie that are sure to surprise Sholay fans.

Behind the scenes, Ramesh Sippy dedicated years of hard work and determination to create Sholay. But, upon its release in 1975, a newspaper article suggested that Bollywood had no future if movies like Sholay were produced. In its initial days the film was dubbed as a flop by many.

Even after all this, the crew visited theaters to gauge public reaction and were astonished to witness audiences joyfully repeating dialogues, cheering, and thoroughly enjoying the film. The newspaper’s negative review proved inconsequential in the face of the movie’s resounding success with the viewers.

Sholay faced various challenges from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its release. The climax scene had to be reshot due to its perceived excessive violence, and certain dialogues were demanded to be removed. Though there were mixed reactions to the character played by Amitabh Bachchan, as he had also met a similar fate in Deewar, Sholay ultimately triumphed as a blockbuster hit.

Notably, Sholay was the first Indian film to be shot in 70mm with stereophonic sound, pushing the boundaries of cinematic excellence. While the movie was filmed in Ramnagar, the locals still refer to it as Ramgarh, the name used in the film. The movie earned Rs 15 crores that is Rs 750 crores in today’s valuation, and was a historic blockbuster.

Even after all these years, Sholay remains a symbol of Indian cinema’s enduring legacy. Its compelling story, unforgettable characters, and remarkable technical achievements have solidified its position as one of the greatest films in Bollywood history.

Ramesh Sippy’s commitment to excellence and his ability to touch the hearts of audiences have ensured that Sholay continues to be cherished and celebrated by generations of movie lovers.