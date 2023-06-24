Do You Know The Educational Qualifications of Miss Worlds From India?

India has many a time triumphed in the Miss World beauty contest. These Indian beauty queens have captivated the globe on one of the greatest stages with their captivating beauty and outstanding intelligence. Apart from their gorgeous looks, these women have remarkable educational credentials.

Let’s have a look at how these women have fared in their educational career:

Reita Faria

She was the first Indian and Asian woman to win the title of Miss World in 1966. Despite being offered numerous film roles at that time, she made the decision to decline them all and pursue a career in medicine. Her passion for helping others led her to complete her MBBS degree and become a doctor.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai, one of the biggest names in Bollywood, was crowned Miss World in 1994. She was pursuing architecture during the time of her crowning. Today, she’s known as one of the biggest movie stars in the world working in superhits like Devdas, Jodha Akbar, Dhoom 2 and Ponniyin Selvan.

Diana Hayden

Diana Hayden is an actress and model who won the Miss World title in 1997. She studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and also pursued drama at Drama Studio London. She is the only Miss World to be given three subtitles during the competition.

Yukta Mookhey

Yukta Mookhey won the Miss World title in 1999. She is a model and actress as well. She has studied Zoology at the VG Vaze College in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra

Now an internationally-acclaimed actress, Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title in 2000. She has achieved the status of a global icon after working in movies and shows like The Matrix: Resurrections, Baywatch, Quantico and Citadel. She studied till Class 12 after achieving success early on.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World in 2017. She is also an actress who made her debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj in 2022. She was pursuing MBBS when she was crowned with the title.