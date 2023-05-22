Do You Know The Meaning Of Rishab Shetty's Record-breaking Film Kantara?

Sandalwood star Rishab Shetty has marked a new level of success with his last release, Kantara. The 2022 project turned out to be both a commercial and critical triumph. The unique concept of the movie talks about a special force, which goes beyond logic. The edge-of-the-seat drama further deals with the topics of culture, religion, and tradition.

While several movie buffs have claimed to watch the film more than once, most of the audience is unaware of the meaning of Kantara. It is believed that around 90 percent of fans do not even know the definition of the film’s title. For the unversed, Kantara means a mysterious forest. Another meaning of it is Mayavi Jungle, a place where humans become one with nature and divine power.

Daiva Panjurli

Kantara follows the tale of villagers struggling to save their land. The lead Shiva (Rishab Shetty) visits the forest to hunt animals and ends up feeling the presence of Varaha Dev (incarnation of Lord Vishnu). This makes him extremely nervous.

Even the climax of the movie has been a hot topic of discussion among cinephiles. A supernatural power enters Shiva’s body to take revenge on the greedy landlord. Towards the end, we also find a sneak peek of the Daiva Panjurali. the protector of the land. Daiva Panjurali is a crucial part of the Kannada culture. They further celebrate Bhoot Kola, where the dancer dresses up as the god Panjurali.

About Kantara

Conceptualised and helmed by Rishabh Shetty, the film features the actor and director as the protagonist. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film further stars Sapthami Gowda as Leela, Kishore as Muralidhar, a Deputy Range Forest Officer (D.R.F.O), Achyuth Kumar as Devendra Suttooru, Pramod Shetty as Sudhakara, Prakash Thuminad as Raampa, and Manasi Sudhir as Kamala, Shiva’s mother, along with others.

Released in the cinema halls on 30th September 2022, Kantara is believed to have earned approximately Rs 450 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, the makers are also working on the prequel of the drama, Kantara 2.