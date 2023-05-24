Do You Know The Original Name Of Actor-politician Sunny Deol?

Sunny Deol started his acting career by doing romantic films but later shifted to action movies and established his presence there. He is loved for films like Betaab, Arjun and others. Fans know a lot about his professional life but many may not be aware much about his personal life. For example, many might not be aware that Sunny’s original name is Ajay Singh Deol. Reportedly, the actor decided to change his name before he entered the industry and stuck to his nickname- Sunny. He was born on October 19, 1956, to Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur.

Similarly, the original name of Sunny’s brother Bobby Deol is Vijay Singh Deol and their father Dharmendra’s name is Dharam Singh Deol.

On the work front, Sunny is looking forward to his much-anticipated film Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma. The film is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, set amidst the background of India’s partition. Now, the sequel will revolve around the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The audience will witness how Tara Singh (Sunny) goes to Pakistan to bring his son Charanjeet back. Shaktimaan Talwar has penned the script for this sequel starring actors like Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Mir Sarwar and others. A pan India film, Gadar 2 will release on August 11. Anil Sharma Productions and Zee Studios have produced the movie.

Sunny has talked more about Gadar 2 in an interview with Pinkvilla. The actor said that we should direct a sequel only if the writing is good. According to him, we should not make the sequel just for the sake of it. Sunny said that he is confident about the success of this film. “Whomever I meet wants to see something and we are giving them that in Gadar Ek Prem Katha”, Sunny added.

Sunny Deol last played the role of Arvind Mathur in the 2022 film Chup directed by R Balki. Backed by Hope Productions, this movie revolved around the life of a serial killer who targets film critics. The film received mixed to good reviews. Besides Sunny, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt and others also acted in Chup.