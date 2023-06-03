Do You Know The Real Name Of Julun Yeti Reshimgaathi Fame Lalit Prabhakar?

Actor Lalit Prabhakar became a household name in Marathi households with the television serial Julun Yeti Reshimgaathi. Since then, he has carved a huge fan following with his noteworthy performances in many other serials as well. The actor’s full name is Lalit Prabhakar Bhadane, and he has been using his father’s surname Bhadane for many years now. According to the IMDB data, his father is a professor at an Industrial Training Institute and his mother is a teacher. In an interview with Pune Mirror, Lalit said that his parents were opposed to the idea of him working in the entertainment industry. According to the actor, his parents wanted him to have a stable government job. However, Lalit said that he had fought with them and now doesn’t want to lack even a bit in his efforts. “I constantly push myself," the actor said.

On the work front, Lalit played the male lead in the film Tarri directed by Mahesh Ravsaheb Kale. This film revolved around a boy, Sangram popularly known as Tarri for his fearless attitude. Gauri Nalawade, Yogesh Dimble, Shashank Shende, and others also acted in this film. Tarri was successful at the box office and also dominated the headlines when Lalit revealed that he had performed all the stunts in this film on his own. In a recent interview with Lehren, Lalit said that We didn’t use anybody’s double or safety cables in this movie. The actor said that it was not a cakewalk and a tough thing to do. “But I believe we have managed to do our best and now the rest is onto the audience”, he was quoted as saying.

Besides working in films, Lalit also loves working in theatre and has shown his acting prowess in many plays. The actor has worked in Avinash Narkar’s experimental play Takshakyag. Lalit had also directed and acted in the play Invisible City. He completed his fellowship under theatre artist Ravindra Lakhe.