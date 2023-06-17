Do you know this blockbuster Amitabh Bachchan film was produced to repay Rs 12 lakh debt?

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has given many blockbuster hits and cult classic movies in his career. His film Don released in 1978 and gained a considerable amount of popularity and marked its place as one of the most successful movies in the history of Hindi cinema.

Released in 1978, Don proved to be a super hit at the Bollywood box office. It featured many famous celebrities like Zeenat Aman, Pran, and Satyendra Kapoor.

However, it could be surprising to know that the producers of the movie were under immense financial crunch when they launched the film, but it went on to become a blockbuster hit. The film grossed nearly Rs 7 crore at the box office, becoming one of the big hits of the time.

This movie was produced by Nariman Irani, who was under a huge debt at that time. Very few people may know that Nariman Irani produced this movie in order to repay the debts.

Unfortunately, even before the movie could be completed Nariman passed away in a tragic accident.

Irani produced a movie named Zindagi Zindagi which turned out to be a complete disaster at the box office. Due to this movie’s failure, he got immersed in a huge debt of Rs 12,00,000.

Before turning producer Nariman also worked as a cinematographer for the movie “Roti Kapda Aur Makan” with Manoj Kumar.

While the shooting for the movie “Don” was going on, Nariman was badly injured as a light fell on him due to the sudden cloudburst. He was admitted to a hospital and later on, was declared dead. However, the movie’s shooting did not stop and it was completed. As soon as the movie was released, it pulled a huge crowd to the theatres. Don achieved tremendous earnings and also earned the title of a cult classic film.

The song from this movie “Khai Ke Paan Banaras Wala” became quite famous. This folk-style track was sung by Kishor Kumar. However, initially this song was not part of this movie. Later when this movie was completed the director Chandra Barot showed this movie to Manoj Kumar. He mentioned that the story was too strong and needed some lighter scenes. After that, “Khai Ke Paan Banaras Wala” was added to the film, which came out to be as superhit as the movie itself. The song was written by Anjaan.