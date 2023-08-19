Do You Know Zeenat Aman Got The Role In Hare Rama Hare Krishna Replacing This Heroine

History has borne witness that in the world of cinema, it is mostly the lead actor or actress who walks away with most of the praise and accolades. Supporting artistds of course are appreciated and gain a lot of recognition, but the level of stardom reserved for the leads are almost never attained by supporting actors. This is the reason many top actors and actresses have, over the years, refused many roles that would make them look like the second lead or a supporting artist. One of the best known instances of such a decision of an actress which actually backfired was that of Mumtaz who turned down the most celebrated character in the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

The 1971 film directed by and starring Dev Anand told the poetic tale of a brother looking for his long-lost sister. While Dev Anand played the brother, his younger sister Janice was played by Zeenat Aman, which was her breakthrough role. It was a complex character, as Janice was shown to be a woman disillusioned with life after a traumatic childhood and joins a group of traveling hippies.

Dev Anand initially wanted Mumtaz to play the role of Janice. But at that time, playing the sister of the protagonist was not something many actresses wanted to take up and Mumtaz was already a star by that time. In addition to that, such was Dev Anand’s charm that everyone wanted to play his romantic interest instead of his sister. Hence, Mumtaz turned down the offer and ended up playing Dev Anand’s romantic interest in the film.

Dev Anand started his search for a woman who could portray Janice and he found it then newcomer Zeenat Aman. Zeenat Aman was fresh out of winning the Femina Miss India and Miss Asia Pacific titles and had done two films where she went unnoticed. Dev Anand cast her as his sister and the role turned out to be the most powerful one in the film, catapulting her to instant stardom. The iconic song Dum Maaro Dum picturised on Zeenat Aman is popular even to this day.

Hare Rama hare Krishna was one of the few instances where the sister of the hero took away the thunder from the heroine cast opposite him. After this film, the producer-directors signed the pair of Dev Anand and Zeenat for almost dozens of films and most of the films they appeared in proved to be hits.