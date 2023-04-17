"Do You Realise He Is 60?' Social Media Heaps Praise On Suniel Shetty For His Physique

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, on April 14, attended the premiere of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s iconic film Disco Dancer - The Musical at Mumbai’s NSCI Dome. He was accompanied by his son Ahan Shetty. A video of the father and son duo making a stylish entry at the star-studded ceremony was dropped on Instagram by a paparazzi account. Although both the Dhadkan actor and his 27-year-old son seemed to be the showstoppers at the gala event, all eyes appeared to follow Suniel. Netizens left no stone unturned in lauding Suniel’s perfect physique, while many asked the actor to share his fitness secrets.

The video was shared by the entertainment website Instant Bollywood on April 15. It captured Suniel Shetty dressed in an all-black ensemble, comprising a sleek, half-unbuttoned shirt that he teamed up with a pair of uber-cool joggers, having distinguished white stitchings. To add a touch of swag to his dapper attire, the 61-year-old donned a pair of greyish-blue sunglasses. He flaunted his salt-and-pepper look, impressing netizens with his model-like walk.

Ahan aptly matched up to his father. He too sported a casual black tee but to accentuate his minimalistic fashion, Ahan layered it off with a black-and-white checkered shirt. A pair of jet-black trousers completed his easy-breezy avatar for the night. To round off their looks, while Suniel slipped into white sneakers, Ahan decided to wear a canvas pair.

As soon as the video surfaced on the social media platform, the internet’s fashion police seemed to be super-impressed by Suniel Shetty’s event-ready look. Drawing comparisons between Suniel and Ahan, one user noted, “Shetty is looking more handsome than his boy.” “Can’t take my eyes off…oh gosh,” quipped another. “He does gym too. Do you realise he is 60 years old?” added another impressed individual. A few others also urged Suniel Shetty to divulge the details of the actor’s fitness and diet.

Speaking about Suniel Shetty, the actor will once again reprise his role as Ghansyam in the sequel of his iconic comedy film franchise Hera Pheri, titled Hera Pheri 3. Helmed by Farhad Samji and Ahmed Khan, Hera Pheri 3 will see the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal too. Further details of the upcoming film are currently under wraps.

