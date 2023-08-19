Doctor To Kolamavu Kokila, Hit Films By Jailer Director Nelson Dilipkumar

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer has brought back the audiences to theatres in a way like never before. According to Sun Pictures, the film grossed over Rs 375 crore worldwide in only seven days. Jailer refuses to slow down and is going strong at the box office.

The phenomenal performance of the film, also starring Tamannaah Bhatia, at the box office should be accredited to Thalaiva of course and the director and writer of the film, Nelson Dilipkumar. Dilipkumar is receiving staggering adulation from the audience. His massive comeback with Jailer is being showered with applause not only in India but all across the world. However, it is not the only film by the director that should be praised. Let us take a look at a few other films directed by Nelson Dilipkumar:

Doctor

Released in 2021, the film Doctor was headlined by Sivakarthikeyan. The Tamil action comedy was written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The storyline of the film revolved around a doctor whose fiancee’s niece was kidnapped. The rescue operation launched by the doctor is what made the plot of the film intriguing.

Beast

Beast was released in 2022. The film’s star cast included Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Selvaraghavan. The film was based on an ex-RAW agent who left no stone unturned to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. The film fell flat at the box office and received negative feedback.

Kolamavu Kokila

Kolamavu Kokila, released in 2018, was a story of a young girl who gets involved with the drug trafficking mafia active in the small towns of Tamil Nadu as she needed to earn money to save her mother from terminal cancer. The critically acclaimed film got praise for the storyline and portrayal of the lead character by Nayanthara.

Amidst the success of the director’s recently released film Jailer, reports have emerged that Jailer 2 is on the cards. If this wasn’t enough, Thalapathy Vijay may be part of the cast.