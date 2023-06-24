Does Aparna Balamurali Really Own a Private Jet? Actress Answers

Malayalam actress Aparna Balamurali has garnered widespread acclaim for her stellar performances in movies like Sunday Holiday and Soorarai Pottru. Recently, she made headlines with the release of her latest film Dhoomam, directed by Pawan Kumar. Through her exceptional performances and candid conversations, Aparna remains an admired figure in the industry, inspiring her fans with her talent, humility, and unwavering commitment to her craft.

During a promotional event for the movie, Aparna discussed her online searches and discovered several inaccuracies. One search that surprised her asked if she owned a private jet. The actress expressed her astonishment, questioning why anyone would assume she could afford such an expensive mode of transportation. Aparna clarified that she had just finished paying off the loan for her Mercedes-Benz car and couldn’t even fathom owning a private jet. She also mentioned encountering misinformation about her previous film projects.

In Dhoomam, written and directed by Pawan Kumar, Aparna starred alongside Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, Joy Mathew, and Vineeth, among others. The film received mixed to poor reviews upon its release, with some viewers appreciating Aparna’s acting while expressing concerns about her character’s dependency on Avinash (played by Fahadh Faasil).

Meanwhile, Aparna’s 2018 film continues to run successfully in theatres, earning accolades from both audiences and critics. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the movie revolves around the 2018 Kerala floods and features Aparna in the role of reporter Noora. With a reported budget of Rs 20 crore, the film has entered the prestigious 100-crore club. Aparna expressed gratitude to Jude Anthany Joseph for this achievement in a previous Instagram post.

Looking ahead, Aparna eagerly anticipates the release of Padmini, directed by Senna Hegde and backed by Little Big Films. Set to hit the big screens on July 7, the film tells the story of Rameshans, a part-time poet and full-time college teacher whose life takes an unfortunate turn due to an embarrassing situation. As she ventures into new projects, her fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness her brilliance on the silver screen once again.