Does Filmmaker Vinayan's Call Recording 'Confirm' Kerala Film Awards Were Rigged?

As the results of the Kerala State Film Awards were announced a few days back, there have been various controversies that have been surrounding the decision of the jury members. Many directors and producers have questioned the awards given to the jury members. One of the latest directors to criticise the decision of the jury is Vinayan. He directed Pathonpatham Noottandu, and the film received a great response from the audience as well as the critics. It turned out to be a big hit in Malayalam cinema. But his film didn’t receive any awards. So, the popular director had accused director Ranjith, who is also the Chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, of influencing the jury members’ decision.

In recent developments in the matter, the director has released an audio conversation between Ranjith and one of the jury members, Nemom Pushparaj. On July 31, Vinayan released an audio clip on his Facebook page where one of the jury members, Nemom Pushpara, confirmed Vinayan’s claims that Ranjith had played politics to stop Pathonpatham Noottandu from winning awards at the Kerala State Film Awards ceremony.

In the audio clip, Nemom Pushparaj can be heard saying that he was quite disturbed after director Ranjith influenced some people to not give awards to Vinayan’s Pathonpatham Noottandu in the art direction category. He also revealed that Ranjith had often interfered in the award selection process and showed no credibility as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

The audio clip was given to Vinayan by an art director. Nemom Pushparaj revealed that he didn’t know that his phone call with the art director was being recorded.

Earlier, Vinayan even penned a note on Facebook where he revealed that there was a lot of politics against his film and that some big names were also involved. He even urged the Cultural Minister, Saji Cheriyan, to investigate the matter.

Vinayan has been a popular director in Malayalam Cinema. He also said that a similar situation had happened with his other film, Desadanam, which was excluded from receiving any awards during the 1996 Kerala State Film Awards.