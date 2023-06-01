Does Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Have Post Credits Scene?

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse is set to release in India on June 1. The film brings back Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) but puts them in a the madness of a multiverse. The new film introduces several new Spider-people, including Miguel O’Hara (voiced by Oscar Isaac), Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni) and Hobie Brown aka Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya). While fans are obviously looking forward to a film, Marvel-based films also hold an Easter egg in the form of the post-credit scene.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Unfortunately for fans, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse does not go the Marvel Cinematic Universe way. While there is a special announcement mid-credit, there are no mid and end credits scenes in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

As the trailers and promotions content have already revealed, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse picks up from where it ends. Only this time around, there are more Spider-people and a bigger threat in the making. Led by Miguel O’Hara, the Spidey squad are chasing down the anomalities in every Spidey dimension after the collider was destroyed in the first part of the movie. While they have their little wins, they don’t realise that a bigger danger was growing in an alley in Brooklyn in Miles’ version of the Earth. As the film branches out, we meet the different Spider-people and learn how big of a ‘Spot’ they have to deal with.

Giving the film a 4.5 star rating, News18’s review read, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s most powerful tool is the visuals. The film elevates the game by several notches, telling not one but multiple tales in one frame using the graphic shapes, bold colours, strong composition and simplified design."

“People who have read comic books and played Spider-Man games will fall in love with this movie. The film is packed with Easter eggs in almost every scene. It is everything and more a Spidey fan could have asked for," the review added.