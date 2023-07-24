Doja Cat Lashes Out At Fans For Calling Themselves 'Kittenz'

Doja Cat has upset her fandom with the latest outburst surrounding her supporters coming up with an unofficial fan nickname. Over the weekend, the Purrr rapper lashed out at her followers who labeled themselves “Kittenz". In a series of since-deleted tweets, she slammed her fandom further urging them to get off their phones. The rapper’s harsh response wasn’t appreciated by her supporters who began questioning and revolting the Say So songstress’ motives. “My fans don’t get to name themselves s***," Doja Cat began her online outburst.

She added, “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f****** ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house." Take a look at it here:

Doja Cat calls out her fans for calling themselves ‘Kittenz’ as a fandom name:“my fans don’t name themselves shit. if you call yourself a “kitten” or fucking “kittenz” that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.” pic.twitter.com/NE4EbXmqvw — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023

For those unaware, during the initial stages of her rap career, it was Doja Cat herself who gave her supporters the unofficial nickname. Hence, the harsh response was quite startling for fans. When one of them questioned the rapper, she justified making up the name when she was merely “an alcoholic teen." When another fan asked, “What should I change my name to since you don’t like the term kitten?" Doja responded, “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything. It’s never too late."

The rapper’s remark didn’t go down with her supporters who immediately began calling her out while also declaring themselves no longer a fan of the Need To Know hitmaker. Replying to her outburst, a Twitterati commented, “Telling your fans to get a job when they ultimately are paying her bills."

Another asked, “Your name is Doja CAT but kittens is where you draw the line?"

One more wrote, “Anyone still a fan of her with the way she treats them is just sad, please respect yourselves."

Meanwhile, a fan questioned, “Is she purposely trying to add fuel to her hate train? Like what is going on?"

The Woman songstress recently created a massive buzz for her unique hair transformation featuring a Spidey touch. On Thursday, Doja Cat shared a series of snaps in neon purple buzz-cut hairdo. A mirror selfie, captured the back of her head consisting of a dark spider-pattern design. Catch a glimpse of it here:

On the music front, she will begin her The Scarlet Tour in October this year. Ice Spice and Doechi will serve as special guests during the concerts.